3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $282,000

Price Reduced on this full brick ranch home that is located in a quiet established community off of Hwy 73. 3BR 2BA with full basement, 2 car garage, fireplace upstairs and downstairs. Basement features a separate office space with separate outside entrance. Remainder of finished half of basement is great for a family recreation area with fireplace, new laminate wood floors & patio doors w/built in blinds leading to backyard. The other half of basement is a workshop. Upstairs, you will find a great space for another office or sitting area, plus a family room/dining area with fireplace. The garage has a separate storage space, great for storing yard equipment. The yard of this home features beautiful landscaping. This home has city water and well water! The front porch is spacious and would be great for relaxing with friend & family. Hot water heater installed 2013. Gas HVAC installed 2010. Outside faucets and 1 inside faucet is connected to well. Lots of potential with this home!