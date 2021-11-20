 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $285,000

Quality, light-filled new construction with high end finishes and no carpet. This 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining. The split bedroom plan features a tucked away master with luxurious en suite. Ceiling fans, modern fixtures and recessed lighting make this one truly move in ready so don't wait!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics