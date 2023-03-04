Super cute spacious three bedroom two and a half bath two story home. The main level features open floor plan, perfect for entertaining with bar seating at the kitchen which boasts beautiful granite accented with fully equipped stainless appliances plus laundry and powder room. Off the kitchen enjoy the deck for fresh air and grilling. Walk upstairs to your primary bedroom with ensuite bath and two closets. Low maintenance home so you can enjoy life! Conveniently located within minutes of parks, shopping, and restaurants.