 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

This charming traditional home is move-in ready and close to the hospital, shopping, restaurants, and the interstate. It has an open floor plan, pantry, laundry room, picture molding accents, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Surveillance system can be easily transferred to new owner through an app for a small monthly fee.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular