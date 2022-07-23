 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,999

New construction COMING SOON! Do not miss your opportunity on this BRAND NEW construction home in Concord! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be ready to go in a few weeks! Home features an open concept with split floor plan. Large master suite with a walk in closet & granite counter tops in bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area's with carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close doors on cabinets, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, stove), large walk in pantry, & recessed lighting. Home is very conveniently located to downtown Concord & all of the restaurants/entertainment!

