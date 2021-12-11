3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $300,000

Fantastic 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in the quiet Pendleton neighborhood right in the heart of all that Concord has to offer! Inside you will find upgraded flooring throughout the main floor. Perfect for entertaining with the open floor plan that allows the living room, (great for watching the big game, or cozying up with a good book) to flow right into the spacious kitchen and dining area. Upstairs you will find a split bedroom floor plan and 3 spacious bedrooms that have tons of natural light! Out back you will enjoy cooking out in the private backyard that backs up to mature trees. There is an almost new huge outbuilding that stays w accepted offer! Close to shopping, parks and more! You don't want to miss out on this immaculate gem!