3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $300,000

Such a great location for this well-kept, like-new home! It is only 3 years old and sits on the corner lot of a cute little community. The two car garage offers space for storage of cars and belongings. The open floor plan keeps everyone together. Separating the living space from the upstairs bedrooms makes for a great way to live and entertain. Granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steal appliances create a beautiful space. The yard is easy to maintain. The bedrooms are a nice size and the owner's suite has plenty of space. Third level bonus room can be used as fourth bedroom. This home will not last long!

