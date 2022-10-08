3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $304,900

This plan is a MUST SEE! With 3 beds, 2 ½ baths and over 1,500 square feet, you have the perfect amount of space. Along the foyer you will find a powder bath and a coat closet nearby. The foyer opens up to the L-shaped Kitchen, which features an Island with a Breakfast area and a pantry. With Quartz Countertops, 42” Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and Ceramic-Tile Backsplash, this Kitchen offers everything you need! This open floorplan allows easy access to the outdoor patio space. Throughout the main, there is Engineered Vinyl Plank flooring. Upstairs, you will find the Master Suite, which includes an attached Bath with double sink Quartz Countertops, Engineered Vinyl Plank, a Walk-in Shower with a built-in bench, and a spacious Walk-In closet. There are two secondary bedrooms with large closet spaces along with a full Hall Bath. Laundry space is on the upper level conveniently located near living spaces.