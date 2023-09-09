Step into comfort with this delightful property in the desirable Concord area. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread across 1232 square feet, this home provides ample space for your needs. Situated on a generous .56-acre lot, you'll relish the privacy and room to roam. And the best part? No HOA constraints! The kitchen, featuring granite countertops, is a true highlight, merging style with functionality. The open floor plan ensures a comfy flow between living spaces, making relaxation and gatherings a breeze. Discover the perfect blend of cozy living and convenience in this charming Concord home.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $308,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will once again host i…
The story of Rockie Lynne’s upbringing in Statesville and career as a country musician is known by many in Iredell County, but a new chapter o…
The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.
Tally, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, is nearing the end of her years-long journey home from the shores of Wales to the warm waters of the Gulf o…