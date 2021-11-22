3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $308,000

Welcome to Moss Creek Village. It does not get any better than this gorgeous move in ready townhome. This end unit features master on the main with large walk in closet and custom shelves with a spacious en suite bathroom. The kitchen has stainless appliances, updated cabinetry, and a gas stove.The two story family room is perfect for entertaining with a gas fireplace. Two additional spacious bedrooms located upstairs with large walk in closets, plus a walk-in attic for loads of additional storage.The unit features new carpet downstairs, and brand new hot water heater, with 6 year warranty. HOA covers exterior home maintenance, lawn care, and plenty of amenities including; 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse with fitness center and walking trails. Close to all major highways, and shopping .Award winning and highly desired Cabarrus County schools. Come see for yourself what this home has to offer. Showings start Thurs. 11/18/ 2021. Professional pictures coming 11/17.