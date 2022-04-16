3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $309,900

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s office K-9 was killed in an exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect hiding in a crawl space under a home. WRAL-TV reports that law enforcement officials responded to a report of an armed robbery involving the theft of a vehicle Saturday in Granville County, but only found the stolen vehicle. On Sunday morning, Granville County sheriff’s deputies determined that the suspect might be hiding in an Antioch home’s crawl space. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office helped search the crawl space. The man shot at Franklin County deputies, who returned fire. A K-9 was hit, but no one else was injured. The man crawled out and was arrested.