Quality, light-filled, new construction home with high end finishes and no carpet conveniently located near downtown Concord on a large, private .39 acre lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining, and the split bedroom plan features a tucked away primary bedroom with luxurious en suite. Ceiling fans, modern fixtures and recessed lighting make this one truly move in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CABARRUS COUNTY — A car crash on N.C. Highway 3 near the Iredell County line left one dead Wednesday afternoon.
After the end of a lengthy public comment period Mayor Miles Atkins polled the crowd to see which side of the divisive project proposed at 990…
An Independence Day tradition in Mooresville returns yet again as the Exchange Club of Mooresville/LKN and the Lowe’s YMCA continue their “Fie…
A Mooresville man is facing eight charges connected to the theft of catalytic converters from area businesses.
The sun was bright as the 800 American flags were placed on the field at the Lowe’s YMCA for the annual Field of Flags.
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June, and it might be a sign of the times.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 17-25. For more information regarding specific plots o…
On June 21, Iredell County Animal Services put out a “plea for help” to the community asking for assistance in clearing the shelter. This was …
Police: 3 men lured another man to NC target before assault, shooting. They were using a 'Meet Up' app, investigators said.
Nearly a week later, police are releasing more details about a bizarre incident at Target, saying for the first time that someone was actually shot during the incident.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests in drug investigations dating back to April.