 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

Quality, light-filled, new construction home with high end finishes and no carpet conveniently located near downtown Concord on a large, private .39 acre lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining, and the split bedroom plan features a tucked away primary bedroom with luxurious en suite. Ceiling fans, modern fixtures and recessed lighting make this one truly move in ready.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular