Entry only listing. Contact seller directly at (704) 870-7408 for all showings, questions, and offers. This highly sought after and adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch is located in desirable, amenity-filled Moss Creek. The open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, a living room with built-ins, and a double sided fireplace. Kitchen features an island, 42" cabinets, and a pass-through into the dining room with wainscoting. The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a corner garden tub and a shower. Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced back yard complete with a partially-covered patio. Front yard features an in-ground irrigation system. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, recreation area, tennis courts, and walking trails. Within Moss Creek is Odell Elementary as well as the coveted Harris Road Middle School, both within walking distance from the front door. The interior of the home has been freshly painted as well as new flooring through out the home. Buyer will assume the remainder of home warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $329,900
