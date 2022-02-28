 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $337,900

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy waterside living in this welcoming, light-filled, open floor plan home!! The current owner has made many recent upgrades: A two-zone HVAC system (2017), double-hung windows installed throughout (2017), downstairs bath remodel, all new carpet upstairs, waterproof Pergo Timbercraft laminated wood floors installed throughout downstairs (2022), vinyl siding/gutters installed (2021). Extra amenities include a Backyard Workshop with electrical access and a walk-in attic for extra storage space. The home has even been pre-plumbed for whole house water filter! Easy access to I-85 and downtown Charlotte. Close proximity to shopping, medical, and public parks. The Hidden Pond neighborhood has two ponds to enjoy, complete with a Gazebo for gathering. This home has it all. Schedule your showing today!

