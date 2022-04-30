 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $345,000

Multiple offers received and we are calling for highest and best by 9pm on Sunday May 1st at 9pm. High qualify new construction on a huge lot with NO HOA! This home is located close to downtown Concord with great access to schools etc. This home has tons of upgrades like granite, slow close cabinetry and upgraded stainless appliances. This home will not last long so schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular