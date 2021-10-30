Brand new construction home ideally located on large (approximately 1 acre) lot with mature trees. Open floor plan with 9’ ceilings throughout including a vaulted ceiling in the great room. The kitchen features ample cabinet storage with soft close drawers and Quartzsite countertops. LVP flooring and upgraded lighting complement the neutral palette. The primary bedroom boasts a beautiful bath complete with a custom walk-in marble shower. Whirlpool appliances Stove, dishwasher, and microwave will be included. 2-car garage. The oversized 12 x 16 deck is perfect for grilling and enjoying the privacy of the backyard. Quick access to Highway 49 and 601. Close to shopping, grocery, and restaurants. Landscaping and final grading will be finished close to the expected completion date of the end of November. Make this new, low-maintenance home yours.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $350,000
