3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $350,000

Welcome Home! Presenting this beautiful 3BD, 2BA ranch in the highly desired Hunton Forest. This Cayman model, built in 2020 by Ryan Homes...is the perfect floor-plan with a balance of functionality and elegance. Well thought out and spacious bedrooms and closets The seamless flow from the living room through the dining area and into the kitchen provides an open area for entertaining and relaxing. These sellers upgraded every option they could including the white cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, gas cooktop, tile backsplash, light fixtures and even added shiplap, board & batten walls and floating shelves to add to the cozy and custom feel of this amazing home. Awesome long range views and sunsets off of your back patio is an added bonus with this east facing property. This home will not last long so don't wait and miss out... Your clients will thank you!! Lawn care and landscaping included in HOA dues.