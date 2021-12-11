 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $359,998

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $359,998

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $359,998

Beautiful one level cul-de-sac home in desirable Hunton Forest! This home boasts a welcoming open floor plan with a spacious kitchen & great room, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The primary bedroom features an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual sinks & a tiled walk-in shower. Large fenced in backyard. HOA dues cover your lawn care and use of the beautiful community pool with cabana. Cabarrus County Schools, including the new West Cabarrus High School. Great location only 2 miles from the I-85/Hwy 73 intersection (exit 55), and convenient to Harris Teeter, Afton Village, Super Target, Concord Mills and I-485. **Please note that Hunton Forest DOES NOT ALLOW RENTALS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
National News

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics