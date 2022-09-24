 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $384,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $384,000

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Concord stunner now on the market. Enjoy an updated, open-concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Gorgeous natural light and a warm neutral palette are themes as you move throughout the home. The spacious primary bedroom offers plush carpet and an en-suite bathroom. Outdoors, enjoy a large lush backyard and patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Don’t miss this fabulous opportunity!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctor joins medical group

New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville welcomes Stephen Mericle, M.D. He is joining Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and …