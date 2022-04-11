3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Awesome Location & Schools!!! Located in sought after community of Edison Square. Open floor plan. Kitchen has Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" upgraded cabinets & Bar top island. Primary suite has spacious walk in closet & secondary closet. Primary bathrm w/ a Tiled Shower. Extra large closet on main for storage. Nice patio out back for grilling. The seller is including the Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. The beautiful townhome is located close to the community pool & you can walk across the street to Restaurants, School, Healthcare and more. Community has sidewalks, pool, cabana, street lights and pond. Very convenient to 85, 485, 77, Restaurants, shopping, and Concord Mills.