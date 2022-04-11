 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Awesome Location & Schools!!! Located in sought after community of Edison Square. Open floor plan. Kitchen has Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" upgraded cabinets & Bar top island. Primary suite has spacious walk in closet & secondary closet. Primary bathrm w/ a Tiled Shower. Extra large closet on main for storage. Nice patio out back for grilling. The seller is including the Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. The beautiful townhome is located close to the community pool & you can walk across the street to Restaurants, School, Healthcare and more. Community has sidewalks, pool, cabana, street lights and pond. Very convenient to 85, 485, 77, Restaurants, shopping, and Concord Mills.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...