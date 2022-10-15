3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $390,000

Absolutely stunning home with a modern farmhouse feel. This newly built custom 3 bedroom 2 full bath home has all of the modern finishes. Features 10' ceilings and luxury vinyl floors throughout, custom bath vanities with upgraded quartz countertops, fireplace with remote, tankless hot water heater, custom-built bench, and storage in the laundry room. Stunning kitchen with farmhouse sink and granite counters. You will be impressed with the attention to detail in design selections and finishes! This home is a must-see! Conveniently located in the downtown area of Concord with close proximity to shopping and entertainment. ***Back on Market at no fault of the seller***