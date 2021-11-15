Beautiful, full brick home located on a quiet, tree-lined street in desirable Concord. Open floor plan with plentiful natural light, neutral paint and hardwood floors. Recently remodeled kitchen featuring open shelving, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances including a gas range and peninsula with seating. Adjacent dining and living rooms with a double-sided gas fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling, two closets, and ensuite with dual sinks, separate jetted tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry complete the upper level. Basement offers a heated/cooled flex room. Flat, fenced backyard with a deck. Two-car side load garage with workshop and driveway for additional parking. New roof. No HOA. Convenient to I-85, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, shopping and dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography. …
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday, in a 4-1 vote, decided to make face masks optional for students in seven…