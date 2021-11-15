3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $399,900

Beautiful, full brick home located on a quiet, tree-lined street in desirable Concord. Open floor plan with plentiful natural light, neutral paint and hardwood floors. Recently remodeled kitchen featuring open shelving, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances including a gas range and peninsula with seating. Adjacent dining and living rooms with a double-sided gas fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling, two closets, and ensuite with dual sinks, separate jetted tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry complete the upper level. Basement offers a heated/cooled flex room. Flat, fenced backyard with a deck. Two-car side load garage with workshop and driveway for additional parking. New roof. No HOA. Convenient to I-85, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, shopping and dining.