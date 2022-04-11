3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $399,999

Owners are requesting highest & best offers by 7 pm on Sunday, April 10th. Curb Appeal is just one of the many features of this home. The front is complete with Cedar Wood accents & an irrigation system. The spacious interior includes hardwoods in the living area, tile in kitchen and baths, and waterproof wood laminate in the bedrooms. Updated lighting fixtures throughout. The baths have been updated with new vanities, and shiplap in the primary. The bright and airy sunroom leads to the back deck. The fenced, private back-yard oasis includes a wrap-a-round deck, a covered patio with stamped concrete & electricity, a greenhouse, a fire pit and Cottage/She-Shed. The cottage is complete with an electric fireplace, a heating / cooling unit, wood laminate flooring, front porch & lean-to behind. Professional Photos & Measurements to be uploaded this week