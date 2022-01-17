3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $404,990

Maintenance free! The best part is that you won't have to worry about lawn or exterior maintenance because it will all be taken care of for you. You can own a 3-story townhome with a 2-car attached garage and all the space of a single family home. Your new townhome offers 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, a finished rec room and an outdoor living space. With 2178+ sq. ft. giving you plenty of space to spread out and entertain guests. Easy access to I-485 and I-85 as well as shopping and dining just 2 miles away. Schools are just a short drive away. There's plenty of entertainment at Edison Square, Concord Mills, or Birkdale Village and they're all within 15 minutes from home! $5,000 towards closing cost with in house lender. To- Be- Built. Priced based on Elevation M.