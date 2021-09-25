 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $409,990

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $409,990

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $409,990

Great open floor plan brick home featuring spacious fenced backyard, storage building, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops. Great neighborhood near all Concord has to offer....This home will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics