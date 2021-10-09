Back on the market at no fault of the seller! Welcome to 345 Pleasant Hill Dr, where a beautiful home in a desirable community awaits its new homeowner. As you walk through the front door you will be greeted with a formal dining room and a spacious foyer that leads to your open concept kitchen and great room area. The kitchen features granite countertops, 42” cabinetry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the great room area where the gas fireplace has been upgraded to boast shiplap accents, giving this room extra warmth and charm. Stepping into the backyard, a custom pergola has been installed as well as wrought iron fencing. Head upstairs and you will find a game/bonus room at the top of the landing, 2 secondary bedrooms, and a spacious master suite. The master bath has been renovated to house a walk-around shower with two entrances, giving it a spa-like feel that sets this home apart.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $414,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraB…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
- Updated
An investigation into the purchase of a nearly $7,500 aquarium led to the arrest of a Mooresville man.
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise fun…
Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
A Raleigh man was charged with breaking into a towing company after retrieving his vehicle from an earlier driving while impaired arrest, said…
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.