 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $414,990

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $414,990

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $414,990

Maintenance free End Unit! The best part is that you won't have to worry about lawn or exterior maintenance because it will all be taken care of for you. You can own a 3-story townhome with a 2-car attached garage and all the space of a single family home. Your new townhome offers 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, a finished rec room and an outdoor living space. With 2178+ sq. ft. giving you plenty of space to spread out and entertain guests. Easy access to I-485 and I-85 as well as shopping and dining just 2 miles away. Schools are just a short drive away. There's plenty of entertainment at Edison Square, Concord Mills, or Birkdale Village and they're all within 15 minutes from home! $5,000 towards closing cost with in house lender. To- Be- Built. Priced based on Elevation L.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics