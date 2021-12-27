3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $439,900

The gem you have been waiting for! Imagine evenings on your floating dock with a glass of sweet tea, watching the sunset over your fishing pond and taking in the beauty of your sprawling four acres. This cozy ranch features an enclosed front porch overlooking the pond and an additional enclosed rear porch that could be used as a study, formal dining space, or office. Numerous upgrades including a new HVAC system in 2021 and new roof and floating dock in 2020. In 2019 upgrades included: new Luxury Vinyl Planks, fresh paint, and modern light fixtures. Detached 2-Car Garage + 2 Car Carport with storage shed. Homeowner planted Leyland Cypress Trees along the rear of the property that should provide excellent privacy in the future. Enjoy the convenience of being less than five minutes to downtown Harrisburg and just ten minutes to the bustling Afton Ridge complex. No HOA or neighborhood restrictions! The combination of acreage and convenience makes this property a true rare find!