Welcome home to one of the LARGEST floorplans in the highly desirable Edison Square! The two story living room boosts with tons of natural light! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ample amount of cabinets and counter space. Rounding out the MAIN floor is the PRIMARY bedroom with an en suite and walk-in closet! At the top of the stairs is a HUGE loft over looking the living room! The two secondary bedrooms are an amazing size both with walk in closets. Upstairs you will also find an unfinished 3rd room that is heated & cooled! Excellent for storage! All this plus a 2 Car garage, tankless hot water heater, freshly painted, private, wooded view off your back porch, Cabarrus county schools and close to all major interstates, restaurants, shopping and golf! Seller will also provide a 1 year home warranty. Do not wait to see this awesome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $442,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Pr…
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville.
A small earthquake was recorded outside Troutman shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Most of the time, when a new school superintendent comes in from outside of the district to take on the position, they are required to pack up…
Popular over-the-counter pain relief medicines, anti-inflammatories and steroids can offer short-term relief, but might leave users with long-…
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run.
WATCH NOW: Celebrate, educate and appreciate: Plans made to recognize Mooresville's 150th anniversary
A large crowd gathered Thursday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a partnership luncheon, which served to unveil the signature events pla…
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.
Maintaining a healthy digestive system, or gut, could be the key to better health. When healthy, the gut absorbs nutrients from food, eliminat…