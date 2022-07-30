3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

This gorgeous home in highly desirable Edison Square has it ALL! Practically new, this 2017 built home has an open floor plan, high ceilings and has been meticulously maintained. Beautifully kept, engineered hardwood flooring, granite, you’ll love the extended kitchen and dining room! This flows into spacious living area with fireplace. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, laundry room and linen closet. Primary bedroom features bath with dual vanities, huge shower and tiled floor. Primary bedroom has 2 closets, tray ceiling and plenty of space for king sized bed. This amazing home is move-in ready. The location is INCREDIBLE-minutes to EVERYTHING! Enjoy walking to Edison Square’s shopping, dining, offices, medical facilities and more. Amenities include a cabana and swimming pool. Close to I-85 and I-77, you'll be in uptown Charlotte in less than 30 minutes. See what this incredible home and neighborhood has to offer!