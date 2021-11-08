3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

Charming Victorian home built in 1915. Remodeled with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Bathrooms have original tile and granite vanity tops. Large wrap around porch and oversized 2 car garage. Beautifully landscaped and large oak trees in front yard. Located in quaint area of Concord. No HOA. Tenant in home until March 31, 2022 and would need to remain. Require 48 hour notice to show. Home is zoned commercial and residential- can be used for weddings and events.