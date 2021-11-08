 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

Charming Victorian home built in 1915. Remodeled with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Bathrooms have original tile and granite vanity tops. Large wrap around porch and oversized 2 car garage. Beautifully landscaped and large oak trees in front yard. Located in quaint area of Concord. No HOA. Tenant in home until March 31, 2022 and would need to remain. Require 48 hour notice to show. Home is zoned commercial and residential- can be used for weddings and events.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics