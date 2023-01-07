Coming soon! Brand new construction, 1 1/2 story home on .43 acre lot. Professional craftmanship. Close proximity to downtown Concord, restaurants and shopping. Desirable neighborhood with NO HOA. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with primary bedroom located on the main floor. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances incl. a disposal, dishwasher and built in microwave. Spacious family room and dining room. Primary bedroom features a shower with dual heads, double vanities and walk in closet. All ceiling heights on main floor are 9 ft giving you a more spacious feeling. 2 car garage in basement unheated as well as a 615 sq ft finished room heated and cooled with a outside entrance door, perfect for a home office, rec room, study or theatre area. Luxury vinyl flooring with carpet in bedrooms. 2 heat pumps with separate controls. Prewired for ceiling fans. City water and sewer.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $479,900
