3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000

Beautiful full brick home in the desirable Carriage Downs neighborhood! This home has been loved and well maintained by the current owners since its construction. Inside you'll find hardwood floors which run throughout the downstairs and an abundance of natural light from the recently updated windows. Entertaining company will be a breeze in the homes spacious kitchen complete with granite countertops, tile backsplash, countertop space galore, coffee/bar nook area and kitchen skylights to highlight it all. Upstairs, you'll find 3 bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used anyway you please: 4th bedroom, office, craft room, you name it! Needing storage space? This home offers plenty of storage options in the oversized 2 car garage, additional closets and attic space. The property is served by Cabarrus County Schools and very convenient to shopping, restaurants, grocery, parks and more. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts and clubhouse for you to enjoy as a homeowner!