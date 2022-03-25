3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $515,000

Spring into action at the chance to call Allen Mills home! This stunning home features a desirable open concept floor plan and gourmet kitchen with oversized island, stainless appliances, white cabinets with undermount lighting, and walk-in pantry. Don’t miss the coffee station in the dining room with extra built-in storage! The sellers updated the kitchen pendant lighting and dining room light fixture to elevate the space. The private owner’s suite has an upgraded floor plan, trey ceilings, and a sliding barn door leading to the spa bath retreat. Owner’s bath features abundant natural light, large frameless shower with dual showerheads, dual vanities, and a spacious owner’s closet. Enjoy spring from the screened-in porch and extended outside patio. Community lifestyle amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, playground, and picnic areas- Cox Mill schools, shopping, entertainment, and I485/ 85 access.