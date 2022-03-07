 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS, SELLERS ARE JUST WAITING ON SIGNED CONTRACT AND DD FUNDS. Stunning ranch home in Allen Mills with endless scenic views is a buyer's dream! This premium lot location is less than four years old and has been well cared for by original owners. Kitchen has a beautiful island with pendant lighting, tile backsplash, stainless steel fridge which is included and loads of cabinetry. Tons of natural light and open floor plan! Your kitchen has a large bay window that spills into the living room with gas fireplace. Spacious primary suite with walk in tile shower and dual shower heads. Take in the sweeping western sunsets and enjoy your backyard tranquility from your expansive 16x18 deck and covered porch with retractable awning. Amazing community amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, playground & picnic area. Allen Mills is close to so much- restaurants, Concord Mills, highway access (I-485/I-85) and schools. Google Fiber being installed. Welcome Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics