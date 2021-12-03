3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

Want privacy, this is it. Cape cod style log home quality built by Southland Log Homes. This home has quality through out, 1x12 boards on the walls, select red oak flooring, solid concrete basement walls with steel rebar reinforcements, split HVAC system that has been recently replaced, water well that is over 400 ft deep that has had the pump recently replaced and maintenance free metal roofing. Owner recently had tankless water heater installed. Large 2 car detached garage that has room for a shop. Large covered porch in back and large deck in front with access from primary bedroom. House cannot be seen from road, very private with 1.8 acres This won't last long.