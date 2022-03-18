3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,900

Ranch Full Brick Home located on private cul-de-sac and sits on 1.25 acres. Lot behind home is .65 acres. Both parcels are being sold together. Close to Hwy 29, Hwy 49 shopping and restaurants yet private! Kitchen needs to be updated! Buyer can make this their dream home! Open floor plan, skylights, vaulted ceilings. See through fireplace located in center of Family Room and Living Room. Covered front and back porch!