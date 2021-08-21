3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000

Fall in love with this beautiful, like-new 3,203 square foot 1.5 story ranch! The home is situated on a 1.27-acre cul-de-sac lot! It is the largest lot in the community! When you drive up, you will admire the well-manicured lawn and extra parking provided by the 3-car side-load garage. As you walk in from the covered front porch, you will immediately notice the wide hallway with high ceilings, crown moulding, and beautiful EVP floors. The home has an open concept which is great for entertaining! The kitchen features crown moulding, 42" cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, recessed and under-cabinet lighting, tile backsplash, a huge island, and a gas range. The family room has 11' ceiling, crown moulding, and a gas fireplace. The owner's suite is in the rear of the home for privacy. The primary bedroom is huge & features crown moulding, a tray ceiling, and a sitting area - perfect for a home office. The owner's spa bath is a must see! The oversized shower in the owner's bath has floor to ceiling tile & dual shower heads! Upstairs you will find a huge bonus room - perfect for a gym, home theatre, or office space - opportunities are endless. Need storage? This home features a 371 square foot walk-in attic and two overhead storage racks in the garage. For outdoor pleasure, relax on the screened-in patio while looking out at the serene, private, tree-lined backyard oasis or shoot some hoops on the inground basketball goal with a 20'x20' concrete court.