Gorgeous, fully upgraded 3 bed 3.5 bath with bonus room, loft, office/flex room. Wonderful open floor plan with chef style kitchen, large walk-in pantry and huge granite island. Large, connected dining area makes it easy to gather family and friends. Adjoining family room with fireplace is another great space to come together - perfect for entertaining! Beautiful wide plank wood floors throughout the main living areas. This home features 9 ft ceilings with crown molding throughout. Tray ceiling in the primary bedroom and living room. Primary bedroom on main with double vanity, large walk in shower with built-in bench and spacious closet. Upstairs you'll find a large bonus recreation area, bedroom, and full bath. Enjoy outdoor living on your screened porch or stamped concrete patio. There's plenty of storage space in the walk-in attic or tandem garage. Take advantage of the many community amenities: club house, playground, outdoor pool & tennis courts. Yard maintenance is included!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
Mooresville’s Keshaun Black was dreaming of going to Oregon to continue his athletic career in track and field.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday.
He said he pictured the dog being left in a crate at night and getting very little human interaction. But he said, the hotel, Aloft, was pet f…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
- Updated
Just in time for the winter holidays and a warm weekend forecast, the Carolina Thread Trail launched a redesign of its interactive online trai…
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
The Lake Norman Shrine Club will be picking up Christmas trees Dec. 27 through Jan. 8 and the trees will be dropped in Lake Norman to enhance …
CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for C…
- Updated
The tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky on Dec. 10 came unexpectedly, leaving many unprepared for the storm itself and the devastation that followed.