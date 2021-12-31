3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000

Gorgeous, fully upgraded 3 bed 3.5 bath with bonus room, loft, office/flex room. Wonderful open floor plan with chef style kitchen, large walk-in pantry and huge granite island. Large, connected dining area makes it easy to gather family and friends. Adjoining family room with fireplace is another great space to come together - perfect for entertaining! Beautiful wide plank wood floors throughout the main living areas. This home features 9 ft ceilings with crown molding throughout. Tray ceiling in the primary bedroom and living room. Primary bedroom on main with double vanity, large walk in shower with built-in bench and spacious closet. Upstairs you'll find a large bonus recreation area, bedroom, and full bath. Enjoy outdoor living on your screened porch or stamped concrete patio. There's plenty of storage space in the walk-in attic or tandem garage. Take advantage of the many community amenities: club house, playground, outdoor pool & tennis courts. Yard maintenance is included!