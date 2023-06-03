Cumberland is a New and exciting 55+ active adult low maintenance community with a future clubhouse, Pickleball Court and scenic walking trails throughout a park-like setting for homeowners . Luxury and open ranch and 1& 1/2 story homes available. The Millbrook is a charming and functional ranch plan featuring an open concept floor plan that allows the kitchen, dining room, and great room to become one large gathering space, creating the perfect space for entertaining. The master suite opens up to the patio, creating a feeling of bringing the outdoors indoor!