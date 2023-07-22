Welcome Home to Active Adults. We are delighted to announce our newest 55+ Low Maintenance Community- Cumberland. Featuring a Clubhouse under-construction. Future Pickleball Court, Dog Park & Serene Walking Trails. The Blue Ridge 3 Bedroom Ranch Plan is Bright, Open & Airy. Flow out to the Covered Porch and Private Fenced Yard with Common Space behind. Oversized 2-Car Garage for ample storage. Many Designer Upgrades through-out including a built in Workstation. Square footage is based on builders plans and is subject to change.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Steven Andiloro, 51, of Mooresville, is facing federal charges in connection with an alleged investment fraud scheme and for fraudulently obta…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 30-July 14
Acqua Ragazza, 201 N. Church St., Suite 102, Mooresville, 95/A