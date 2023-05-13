Welcome Home to all Active Adults. We are delighted to announce our newest 55+ Low Maintenance Community: Cumberland. Featuring a Clubhouse under-construction. Future Pickleball Court, Dog Park & Serene Walking Trails. Model Home is Now Open!! This available home is the Catawba Floorplan which is Open & Airy. Primary BR, plus Flex Room to use as Formal Dining or Office on main level. Upstairs has 2 Large BR's, Bonus ROom & Huge Walk-in Storage. Loads of Designer Upgrades Added.