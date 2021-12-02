 Skip to main content
date 2021-12-02

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $64,430

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS**NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller or the listing broker can verify existence of any lease agreement either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due or owing. The Buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker and seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representation to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser, The Seller is USDA

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

