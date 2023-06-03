The Morgan is an ideal home. This charming 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch is complete with soaring ceilings and an open concept floor plan. This home fits the needs of all different types of families. The kitchen, family room, and breakfast room all act as one open, sun-filled living area. The split bedroom design allows everyone their own space. The upstairs features a bonus room and full bathroom, perfect for those needing more space.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $684,300
