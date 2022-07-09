 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $773,900

This is a charming, three-bedroom, 3.5 bath, ranch that is complete with soaring ceilings and an open-concept floor plan. The kitchen, family room, and breakfast area act as one open, sun-filled living space. The split bedroom design makes it an excellent fit for all. This home also features a second floor Bonus Room, full bathroom plus storage closet. Home is Under Construction.

