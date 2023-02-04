New Improved Price! This is a fabulous and cozy, three-bedroom ranch, open floor plan home. The spacious family room and kitchen make this home ideal for entertaining. This plan features a large master suite, ideally located on a separate wing of the house with the two additional bedrooms conveniently located off of the family room, allowing everyone to have their own space. This home also features a second floor Bonus Room and full bathroom. A relaxing screened porch and 1.53 ACRES. In-ground irrigation included.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of the…
“There are beaches which present some dangers ... whether that’s hurricanes, surfing fatalities, or shark attacks,” Travel Lens reported.
Here's a look at the 10 vehicles that are the most involved in fatal crashes in the United States
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
As part of Mooresville’s 150th birthday celebration, a special free showing of “Black Mooresville: The Untold Story” will premiere Feb. 11 at …