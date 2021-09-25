3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,425,000

Stunning 4th floor condo in luxurious Watermark at the heart of Cornelius featuring wrap around covered balcony with dining, sitting areas, & views of the resort style pool & spa. 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths of modern elegance with open floorplan featuring great room, dining area surrounded by windows with custom lighting & gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, oversized quartz island with sink, eat-in area, and built-in Wolf drawer microwave & Sub Zero beverage refrigerator, along with Wolf 6 burner range with griddle, hood & pot filler in custom backsplash. Owner's suite with private front covered balcony and spa bath featuring 2 custom marble vanities, elegant lighting, soaking tub, walk-in shower with custom tile, rain shower head & built-in seat, and owner's closet with custom light, packing island & extensive organization system. 2 additional bedrooms with ensuite baths along with laundry room with cabinetry, sink & custom tile designer flooring.