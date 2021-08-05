 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,495,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,495,000

Grandeur at Lake Norman. Discover the new standard in luxury living at the Watermark. Enter through a private elevator and experience exquisite finishes, custom living, a private balcony and a spacious lanai overlooking the resort style pool and grounds. These sophisticated condominiums are near marinas, shopping, noted restaurants, and only 25 miles from Uptown Charlotte and the international airport.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

  • Updated

*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics