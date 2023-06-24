BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT OF THE SELLER. Discover a new standard of luxury living at the uniquely designed residences of Watermark! A rare opportunity to own in this prestigious gated community offering state-of-the-art fitness center, exquisite pool/hot tub/cabanas & sophisticated club house, situated among the finest restaurants, marinas, and Lake Norman. This coveted Building 300 unit has secure private elevator access, inside you will find luxurious living with upscale finishes, wide plank wood floors & a spacious wrap around lanai overlooking the resort-style pool. The epicurean dream kitchen is well appointed with Sub-Zero fridge + wine fridge + 2 dishwashers + 48” Wolf gas range centered around an expansive 10ft quartz island; an open floorplan designed for entertaining. Primary suite offers shutters, covered balcony, dual vanities, freestanding tub, frameless shower enclosure & custom closet. Secondary bedrooms offer private ensuites with high-end finishes.