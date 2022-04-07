3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,650

RANCH home with a Fenced Yard on a .26 of an acre lot in an established Cornelius neighborhood! The floor plan has a Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen, Laundry and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms. Enjoy a large Covered Front Porch and Bahia Bay lake access lot that is located just off Rio Oro Dr. The rental has a close proximity to Downtown Cornelius, I-77 and Cornelius shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. This property can be available one week from an approved application.